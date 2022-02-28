CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen renewed her pledge to help save the monarch butterfly and other pollinators by signing the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors' Monarch Pledge.
Mayor Feinen has renewed her pledge every year since 2016, making Champaign part of an expanding network of North American cities.
By singing the pledge, Mayor Feinen commits to working to create habitats in public parks, public landscaping, medians, backyard gardens, and open spaces across the community.
The City of Champaign supports the Mayor's pledge by incorporating more pollinator-friendly plantings and habitats into City projects, including native plantings at the Second Street Basin, Preservation Pond, Glenn Park, the Upper Boneyard, east Green Street, and near the University of Illinois campus.
Planning is also underway to add native plantings near the Police Department and another stretch of median along Town Center Boulevard.
Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said, “I’m pleased to once again sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge and to see all the work the City is doing to help nurture pollinator habitats across the community. It’s encouraging to hear reports of an increasing population of monarchs overwintering in California and Mexico. Together we are having a positive impact and I’m proud that Champaign is part of that effort.”
For more information about the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, please visit NWF.org/MayorsMonarchPledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.