URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign McDonald's employee was charged with allegedly stealing $10,500 in deposits from his employer.
According to the News-Gazette, Steven L. Wilkey, 37, was arraigned on Thursday on two counts of felony theft, alleging that he stole $10,500 from the McDonald's at 906 W. Bloomington Rd back on Sept. 8.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said around Sept. 12, the chain’s area supervisor learned that several deposits from the previous week were missing from the location.
A manager said that Wilkey was oddly showing up when he was not scheduled to work. He had access to the deposit area, left without saying anything, then didn't report to work when scheduled.
Champaign police say Wilkey admitted to taking about $10,500 and was planning to do so when the restaurant was short-staffed so the deposit area would be less likely to be supervised.
Lozar said Wilkey admitted to taking the deposits, putting them in a bag and leaving out the back door.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Wilkey to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court Feb. 25.