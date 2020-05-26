CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Another lawsuit against Governor JB Pritzker and the stay-at-home order has been filed.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jesus House Restoration Ministries (which operates The Table church) and Pastor Dustin Brown with the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana on May 12. They believe the orders have violated the freedoms of ministries, churches and people of faith.
According to a release, the organization is a Christian addiction recovery center that offers many of the same services as secular organizations and should be regulated equivalently.
The release states, "What is unusual about this case is that Jesus House Restoration Ministries operates a long-term addiction program, to which Illinois courts and the Illinois Department of Corrections regularly refer individuals. The Table is a church operated by Jesus House and holds Sunday services that typically attract around 75 worshippers, a considerable number of whom are displaced or homeless. In recognition of the coronavirus-prompted social distancing requirements, church services have been held outdoors, first in a public park, then in a private parking lot."
The church received a cease and desist order form the local health officials.
The pastor said they still intend to hold public worship services. They will be outside and there will be social distancing rules in place.
After each service the church serves a hot meal and distributes clothing to those in needs. These are the same things a homeless location across the street is able to to do. However, the church is not allowed to.
“This complaint touches at the very essence of what it means to be American. The pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower fled their homeland in order to be able to worship in freedom, a right that this nation’s founding fathers ascribed to and secured for all Americans,” explained Olp. “Right now, in Illinois, people can gather at liquor stores, but not in churches.”
Jesus House Restoration Ministries and Pastor Brown believe that, “In these dark times, Illinoisans need Almighty God at least as much as the spirits dispensed at the state’s liquor stores. The churches and pastors of Illinois are no less ‘essential’ than its liquor stores or marijuana dispensaries to the health and well-being of its residents.”
The federal court filing seeks an injunction and temporary restraining order against the governor, and those under his power, from interfering with the church’s ministry and services, which are being exercised according to applicable social distancing guidelines.
Below are some of the complaint notes:
- Illinois’ COVID-19-prompted stay-at-home orders violate the constitutional rights of churches and religious believers.
- In Illinois, one can enter an “essential” dispensary to obtain recreational marijuana, but cannot attend an outdoor worship ceremony, even when social distancing is employed.
- Governor Pritzker, in his executive orders, originally declared churches and church ministries “non-essential” and commanded them to shut down. He forbade congregants from leaving their homes to attend church or church ministries. On the eve of Easter, the holiest day on the Christian calendar, Pritzker expressly prohibited even no-contact, drive-in services in Illinois church parking lots. At the same time, he declared a laundry list of businesses to be “essential,” from liquor stores to lawyers to landscapers.
- Hours after the Thomas More Society file a lawsuit in federal court challenging Pritzker’s church ban , he issued a new executive order classifying “the free exercise of religion” as an essential activity and authorizing drive-in church services for the first time. The new order also authorized in-person church services for the first time, but only if they involve no more than 10 people. The new order makes “the free exercise of religion” the only exempted business or activity expressly subject to the 10-person limit.
- The governor’s statements and actions during the coronavirus epidemic demonstrate an illegal and discriminatory hostility to religious practice, churches, and people of faith. He has flagrantly violated the fundamental religious liberties of Illinoisans, in violation of the First Amendment.
The full lawsuit can be found, here.
