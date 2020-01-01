CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign mother says she's never leaving her children inside her vehicle unattended, after a man got inside it and threatened to take off with her children earlier this week.
"In a matter of literally 2 to 3 minutes max, my whole life could have changed," said Shaina Masso.
The incident happened Monday evening in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store on South Mattis Avenue. Masso had went out with her children, godchildren, and children's friends to shop for supplies for their New Year's Eve party.
"We were all excited," she said. "Everyone was laughing, we were listening to music in the car."
Masso and the children went into the Dollar Tree with two of the kids - leaving four of them in the car - to buy silly string. That's when things turned from silly to scary.
"My daughter's friend is running down the aisle at me, screaming 'Help, there's a crazy man in the car, he's gonna take the kids'," she said.
Masso and the two kids immediately ran out to the parking lot, where they found the children crying, and 39-year-old Isaac Richardson trying to enter their vehicle.
"The man was on the driver's side and he was trying to, like, get in the car," said Masso's goddaughter Janiyah Weeks.
"I was scared," said Masso's daughter Alexzis. "I didn't know what was gonna happen."
That's when Masso confronted Richardson in front of the vehicle's driver's seat. Masso said Richardson looked at her and said, "I'm gonna steal your car and I'm gonna kidnap your kids."
Masso says Richardson then tried to drive off with the children.
"He tried to get in, sit down in my driver's seat and I had to physically remove him out of my car," she said.
Masso was able to get herself and the children back into the vehicle, after which she locked the doors and called 911.
Champaign police arrived shortly after and found Richardson nearby, and arrested him. They said he smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his words, and admitted to being drunk.
Masso acknowledges she made a mistake in leaving her kids unattended.
"I should have just taken all of my kids inside the store, with me, so that there was never an opportunity," she said.
And she says it's something she won't do again.
"Now, it's my kids are going anywhere I go, and if you have no intentions of going inside the store, you are not going with me."
Isaac Richardson has denied threatening to take the van or the children.
He has been charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, and resisting a peace officer. He has a probable cause hearing set for January 21.