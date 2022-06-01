CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is charged with murder in connection to an October 2021 deadly shooting.
Demarco Lucas, 35, was arraigned on a charge of first degree murder for the Oct. 7, 2021 shooting. Police said they responded at 3:12 a.m. on that date to the 500 block of W. White St., where they found 42-year-old Charles Evans suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was in an alley.
Evans later died at a local hospital.
Police said they believe the victim was in a gathering inside of a nearby apartment when an altercation occurred.
Lucas was arrested on May 31 after a warrant was issued by the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office. He has since been in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center.
Champaign police thanked the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for their help in the investigation.
Anyone with information should call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anonymous tpics be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
