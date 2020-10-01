CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Karen Frame spent over 30 years of her life in Champaign-Urbana.
In that time, what mattered to her became clear: trying to create a clean planet.
"Right across the street, there was an alternating corn and soybean field and it was sprayed with pesticides every year," Frame said. "It became really apparent to me early on that it was important to be super careful about what you eat and also what you put in your body. So I'm super passionate about the product industry."
Her experiences in Champaign-Urbana were what led her to create the "Makeena" app.
"There was a tiny little story in Champaign-Urbana called Strawberry Fields, and there was someone there that was always there to help you figure out what's a home remedy for a headache. It formed who I am and what my DNA and the reason why my DNA was born," Frame said.
Her app can help people find healthier food choices, clothing options and skin care options.
"You just download it. You start searching for products that meet your dietary preferences and needs or lifestyle preferences," Frame said.
Her long-term goal is to make sure what she experienced in Champaign-Urbana doesn't happen again.
"We're hoping to help people live healthy and happier lives and in the end hopefully create a cleaner planet," Frame said.
One can download the app on the Apple app store or on Google Play.
