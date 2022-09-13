CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming.
The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest.
Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, September 19 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at StateFarmCenter.com/Ludacris, by calling 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $69.50 before fees. Current University of Illinois students will receive a $10 discount.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.