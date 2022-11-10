LOS ANGELES (WAND) — Eric Ahasic will continue his Jeopardy! streak at the Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday.
The Champaign native won $39,201 last Friday in the quarterfinals. On his original Jeopardy! run, he won over $160,000 during the course of six episodes that aired in June.
Ahasic graduated from the U of I in 2012 and currently works for the National Weather Service in Minneapolis.
You can watch him on the Tournament of Champions Friday, November 11 at 3:30 p.m. CST.
