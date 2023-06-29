CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Thanks to a new grant, around 80 families will be supported during difficult NICU stays.
The Champaign County Board granted The Nest Postpartum, 501(c)(3), $120,000 to continue supporting NICU families. The grant comes from the ARPA funds for the county. It will help The Nest Postpartum eliminate barriers and help families stay close to their babies during their NICU stays.
Through the grant, they will provide more resources, short-term lodging, transportation, childcare, gas and meals to about 80 families facing long term NICU stays over the next year.
For more on what The Nest Postpartum does and how to help them in their mission, click here.
