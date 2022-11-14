CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign is offering up to two hours of free parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck for the month of December.
The goal is to encourage people to visit downtown Champaign businesses through the holiday season.
Hourly visitors parking longer than two hours will receive a 2-hour discount off their parking fee.
There is no need to provide any proof of purchase at the parking deck to receive this discount. Parking in the parking deck and at metered spaces is free on City holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
The city-owned Hill Street Parking Deck is located at the corner of Hill and Randolph Streets and has more than 300 visitor parking spaces.
