SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The holidays are time best spent with friends and family. One organization is helping dogs and cats find a home this holiday season.
That's why Hospice Hearts were at Savoy 16 IMAX Sunday afternoon.
The organization was looking to find homes for 20 different animals, whose owners cannot take care of anymore. Customers had the opportunity to get more information and visit with an array of adorable kittens and puppies.
Some of them were even dressed in holiday attire.
Hospice Hearts Pets is an all-volunteer, foster-based animal rescue in Central Illinois that serves special needs cats and dogs whose owners are no longer able to care for them due to illness, nursing home admission or death.
The organization will be back at the theatre in January.