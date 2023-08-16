CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The first day of school is often memorable, but for one Unit 4 family, it turned into a nightmare.
Katie Johnson said her 3rd grade son was nowhere to be found when his bus arrived to drop him off.
"The bus finally pulls up, and the bus driver says, 'oh this is Bentley's stop. Bentley's not here, I dropped him off already'," said Johnson.
Johnson said the bus driver told her son to get off at the wrong stop.
After the misunderstanding, she said the driver immediately turned around to find the 3rd grader.
After Johnson and her son were reunited, he was full of tears. He experienced a panic attack while trying to figure out his way home.
"Literally one of the worst things we've ever been through. He had a full-blown panic attack, and at that point everything going through your head, you don't know where your child is. It's scary," said Johnson.
A new mobile app was introduced to Unit 4 families this year. The Traversa Ride 360 is a safety tool to help parents locate their kids bus route.
"Your initial reaction is, I'll know where my kids is. Right? So, it seems great. But when I went to use it, it didn't work," said Johnson.
WAND News reached out to the Unit 4 District, to ask about children being dropped off at the wrong location, issues regarding the app not working, and why the app was created. We also asked if the app rollout was due to previous issues with transportation.
The district responded with this statement:
"This school year, Unit 4's Transportation Department will safely transport more than 5,000 students to and from school. The new Traversa Ride 360 app has been well received and downloaded by hundreds of our families. For the handful of families who may have experienced difficulty accessing the app, we ask that they email us at u4dispatch@u4sd.org or call us at 217-351-3993 for assistance. We also ask that families make sure that their addresses are updated in our system."
Johnson said she has reached out to the school district regarding transportation for three days. She is still waiting for a response.
