CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized.
The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged.
On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of the vandal.
If you saw any suspicious activity at Prairie Farm in Centennial Park on Thursday, October 27 or Friday, October 28, report it to Champaign Park District staff by calling 217-398-2550.
“Winter Nights at Prairie Farm takes weeks of on-site building and is set up for Thursday-Sunday viewing for 5 weeks over the holidays,” said Zoe Southlynn-Savage, Champaign Park District Special Events Manager. “We are really disappointed at this set back, costing us not only in supplies, but also in staff time. We will have to redo several features that were already set up.”
Winter Nights at Prairie Farm is a free, accessible experience featuring festive light displays throughout the farm and is scheduled to open on Friday, November 25 with an opening night celebration featuring Santa, carolers, and free hot chocolate.
The event continues every Thursday through Sunday, starting November 25 – December 31 at Prairie Farm.
