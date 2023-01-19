CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Park District is looking for volunteer coaches ahead of its spring youth sports season.
Coaches receive registration credits that can be used by youth players in their households. Head coaches receive a $45 household credit, while Assistant Coaches receive a $20 credit (both for future seasons).
A Volunteer Recruitment Event will take place at Leonhard Recreation Center on Saturday, February 16. Information about the session can be found here.
Youth spring soccer leagues and girls softball clinics begin in March.
For more information on Youth Sports Programming, visit the Champaign Park District website champaignparks.com/programs
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.