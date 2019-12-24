Champaign PD and Fire Department give back to victims of home fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- In honor of the Gill family that lost their relatives in a deadly fire, dozens of residents spent their day trying to bring some positive thoughts on Christmas Eve.
Leslie Gill, 48, and her 12-year-old daughter Kezhionna Edwards lost their life in a deadly fire on Saturday.
"On Saturday night and Sunday morning there was a fire on 9 Sherwood Court," said Sergeant Katherine Thompson with Champaign Police.
She says Fire Chief Gary Ludwig and her decided they wanted to do something for the family. So they collected donations Sunday through Monday noon to provide Christmas presents for the children who survived and the family members who had presents waiting for them under the tree.
"I just hope that this can help lessen the burden.
There is nothing that can help bring back your loves ones and at a time of year when that is the most important thing, being with family, we hope to lighten their burden a little bit," said Thompson.
Additionally, she wanted to highlight one brave neighbor who saved the lives of the two kids who got out through the window.
"Ashley Lustfeldt. She without a doubt saved those kids lives," said Thompson.
More than a dozen volunteers spent their Christmas Eve wrapping presents. Though they couldn't count the amount of presents, they did say $7,000 were collected and all was used towards the family.
Santa made his stop to the Gill residence around 1:30 p.m.