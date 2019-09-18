CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A K9 with the Champaign Police Department has passed away.
The K9 named Solo was a giant schnauzer and described by the department as a gentle giant.
However, when it came to work, Solo was all business. He was responsible for multiple drug, money and gun seizures and credited for tracking down several dangerous criminals.
Solo had three handlers throughout his career:
2011-2013: Officer Haugen
2013-2016: Officer Phenicie
2016-2017: Officer Kristensen
The police department posted on Facebook, "He was an integral part of our Department and law enforcement community, even after he retired. We’ll certainly miss his presence but are thankful for all his hard work and the time we were able to share with him."