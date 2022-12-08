CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — With front porches and mail rooms filling up with holiday packages, the Champaign Police Department has provided some tips to keep mail safe this season.
- Arrange to be home to receive tracked packages or make arrangements for oversized packages to be delivered out of the sight of potential thieves.
- Contact the issuing party as soon as possible if you have not received a check or other valuable mail.
- Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to have a better idea of what mail is being delivered each day.
- Drop outgoing mail in a USPS collection box prior to the last daily pickup time listed on the box. Otherwise, mail it inside your local Post Office.
- Regularly monitor bank accounts and credit card statements for fraudulent activity.
- If your mail has been stolen, place credit holds or freezes with the major credit bureaus — Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax — to avoid identity theft.
Individuals who believe they've been a victim of mail theft can file a report with their local police department. Additionally, a report can be filed with the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
