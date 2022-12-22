CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign police officer retired from the force just in time for the holidays.
Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after a 22 year stint in the Champaign Police Department.
His career began in 1993 with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Des Moines, Iowa. Creel then spent five years with the Chicago Police Department before joining Champaign's force in 2000.
“I feel blessed and humbled to have had a career for nearly 30 years that I truly loved,” said Creel. “I loved it because I worked with selfless people whose goals were to help others every day.”
Creel served in multiple units during his 22 years with CPD. He spent 20 years as a SWAT Officer, seven as a member of the Electronics Technician Team, and four as a Certified Technical Investigator.
“Jeffrey Creel is an exemplary officer, an exceptional leader, and a great public servant,” said Chief of Police Timothy T. Tyler. “The men and women of the Champaign Police Department are thankful that he has shared his gifts with our department and kept this community safe for 22 years. We will miss his calming presence and his teacher’s spirit, and we wish him the best in his retirement.”
Accolades that Creel received during his tenure include two Medals of Valor, a Law Enforcement Purple Heart, and the Gnagey Award for SWAT Officer of the Year on two separate occasions. He was also among among the founding organizers of the Champaign Police Chaplain Program, which brings together local faith leaders to offer a listening ear for law enforcement personnel.
Creel’s final day as an Officer with the Champaign Police Department was Monday, December 19.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.