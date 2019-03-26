CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department has announced the number of citations issued during the St. Patrick's Day enforcement period.
CPD issued the following citations:
•1 Aggravated D.U.I arrest
•17 seat belt citations
•6 cell phone citations
•7 uninsured motorist citations
•8 speeding citations
•3 suspended/revoked citations
•5 miscellaneous citations
One stolen vehicle was also recovered.
"Because of the efforts by our community leaders to spread the word about alcohol and drug impaired driving, the streets were safer during the St. Patrick's Day holiday," said Sgt. Geoff Coon. "We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives."
The law enforcement campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.