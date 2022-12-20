CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has asked for public assistance on a December 19 bank robbery investigation.
CPD officers responded to the First Financial Bank, 1205 S. Neil Street, for reports of a robbery around 9:11 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers were told that a suspect entered the bank, showed a note indicating the presence of a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The Champaign Police Department is currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage from the bank and immediate area for more information. Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.