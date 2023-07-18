CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
Around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Mattis Avenue for a report of a robbery at a credit union. Upon arrival, officers learned a suspect entered the credit union, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of currency.
No injuries were reported and there is no evidence that the gun was discharged during the robbery.
The suspect is described as an African American man in his late 20s or early 30s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white gloves, and dark-colored sneakers. His face was hidden by a black mask.
Officers are canvassing canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
