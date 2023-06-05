CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — On Monday, Champaign Police were dispatched to the to the 1600 block of W. Springfield Avenue for a report of a bank robbery.
Officers arrived a little before 2 p.m. where they learned that a suspect entered the bank, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency. No injuries have been reported to Champaign Police, and there is no evidence a gun was discharged during the commission of the robbery.
The suspect is believed to be a man with a medium build wearing light gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, black shoes and a black face mask.
Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
