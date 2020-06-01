CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department said they've arrested 27 people on a total of 36 offenses.
The arrests are in connection to Sunday's riots throughout the city.
CPD said several officers received minor injuries after being physically assaulted. No officer was hospitalized. An investigation is underway to figure out the origin of the civil unrest and if there was criminal intent.
Champaign Police extends its appreciation to all law enforcement agencies who responded alongside us and provided mutual aid.
Below is a general guide for business and how they can help with the investigation.
