CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- An Urbana man was arrested for a shooting and two armed robberies on Thursday.
According to officials, on September 16, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the Blue Star 2 convenience store in the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue for the report of an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, officers learned a male produced a handgun, which he pointed at the clerk, and demanded money from the register.
Police say the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of currency from the register before fleeing from the business to the west on foot.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
The suspect was described as a black male with a bald head, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and red shoes with white soles.
Approximately 10 minutes later, at 11:32 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the Circle K gas station in the 1600 block of West Springfield Avenue for the report of another armed robbery during which the clerk had been shot.
When officers arrived, they located the clerk inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and began providing medical aid.
The victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, officers learned the suspect entered the store, shot the clerk, and demanded money from the register.
The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of currency.
Police soon determined that the suspect in both robberies was the same person based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage.
During their investigation, officers were able to identify a possible location for the suspect, which led them to an apartment complex at the corner of Mattis Avenue and Devonshire Drive.
Officers arrived at the complex and located an individual matching the suspect description walking in the common area.
Police without incident arrested 35-year-old Carey Pettigrew of Urbana.
Pettigrew had a black handgun with a defaced serial number on his person at the time of the arrest; he was later transported to the Champaign County Jail, where he awaits future court appearances.
Interim Police Chief Matt Henson stated, "The patrol officers and supervisors involved in these two incidents exhibited exceptional teamwork and exemplary investigative efforts. I want to commend and thank all of them for their selfless actions during these very dangerous, rapidly unfolding events."
Though an arrest was made, anyone with information related to this incident can contact the police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
