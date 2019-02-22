CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for a Thursday shooting in Champaign.
Police were called to the 2400 block of North Neil St. Thursday evening around 7.
Two people were shot. A 33-year-old had life-threatening injuries. A 24-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries.
No one is in custody for the shootings.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area during the time of the shootings to call them at (217) 351-4545.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.