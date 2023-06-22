CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Nationwide, drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have fallen victim to a viral social media trend. Videos on TikTok show viewers how to steal cars from these makers with basic tools. This trend has made its way to Champaign.
"It was born out of a social media trend. Videos that went viral and taught a really low barrier way to steal a vehicle," said Joe Lamberson, Public Information Officer for Champaign Police Department.
Champaign Police have made arrests related to this trend, including juveniles. While some view the action as a prank, police say that it is a felony.
"Since the beginning of the year we've seen—I believe it was last counted—72 of these vehicles stolen or attempted to be stolen. That's another piece. Folks will break in and damage the vehicle, not being successful in starting it and we've had several reports of those," said Lamberson.
This all sounds familiar for Catherine Kotowski. She told WAND her spouse found their Hyundai Santa Fe after a failed theft attempt.
"They had broken the back window to enter the vehicle. They pulled the ignition out and then they ripped the column off the steering wheel and tried to hot wire it, I guess," said Kotowski.
Although this was a failed attempt, Kotowski described this as traumatizing and financially devastating. She told WAND between medical bills for her spouse's heart condition and inflation, it's been hard to get their car fixed.
"I don't know, like I said it's been devastating. We live from paycheck to paycheck like most people these days and we just can't afford for people—other people who we don't know—to try to take something away we worked so hard to get," said Kotowski.
Champaign Police are making efforts to stop the trend of auto theft. They've received 200 steering wheel locks from both Kia and Hyundai manufactures. The department will be giving them away to residents who show proof of ownership of a Kia or Hyundai.
"Two hundred of them were sent to us by the manufactures. We're hoping to get them into people's hands and on their steering wheels as quickly as possible," said Lamberson.
The giveaway is Saturday June 24th at the Champaign Police Department, North parking lot.
