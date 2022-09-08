CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police Department announce the woman reported missing has be located and is reported to be safe.
Police report Sierra Dittmar has been located as of 4:46 p.m. Thursday.
The 25-year-old was reported missing and last heard from on August 25, 2022.
Dittmar was described as a white female with brown eyes and brown/auburn red hair, she is 5'2" and weighs 110 pounds.
Police report it is unknown what she was last wearing but she is known to wear plastic framed glasses.
