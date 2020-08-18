CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb has issued a statement responding to vandalism that was left painted across the front of the police station.
Cobb returned from vacation Monday and was updated about the vandalism that happened on Aug. 13.
"The event sponsored by the Champaign County Anti-Racist Coalition resulted in the defacing of public property that included racial slurs and threats made to City employees," Cobb said. "This behavior does not reflect our city's values as an inclusive community. There is a line between free expression and criminal intent, and it was crossed Thursday evening."
Cobb said the vandalism to the police department showed a disrespect for the men and women who work to keep the community safe.
"I am proud of these officers, and our community needs and relies upon their work now more than ever. This is a challenging time to be in law enforcement, and we are grateful for the professionalism of our officers and the support of their families during these unprecedented times."
Cobb said the police department needs the community's support and partnership if Champaign is going to be a safe and welcoming city.
He went on to say the vandalism was an "act of division by a small group of individuals," and should not be confused with "necessary advocacy and activism to confront systemic racism locally."
