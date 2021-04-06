(WAND)- The Champaign Police Department will now be accepting applications for entry-level police officer testing.
The deadline to apply is set for June 17, 2021, by 4 p.m.
The Department seeks diverse, committed individuals dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and protection to our community through trust, integrity, and respect.
Champaign Police are devoted to fostering positive police-citizen partnerships that help provide safety education, crime reduction, and improvement to the community's overall quality of life.
Applications for experienced police officers are accepted on an ongoing basis and reviewed weekly.
For more information on how to apply, visit the National Testing Network website.
Interested applicants can also visit the Champaign Police Department Recruitment website for more information on the hiring process.
