CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign officer has ended her watch after a battle with cancer.
Kristy Miller, 54, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Officer Miller was born in Kansas City, Mo.
She attended the University of Pittsburgh and later joined the U.S. Air Force in March 1986. She received an honorable discharge in 1989 and later began her career in law enforcement.
In 1996, she became an employee with the Champaign Police Department and was employed for 23 years.
"She was quite a sweetheart," said Lt. Bruce Ramseyer.
He said the two of them worked the night shift for many years together, and one memory he holds close to his heart involves a homeless man she encountered one day.
"One of the fun things that I remember about Kristy was that she met a homeless subject in town. He was having a hard time and couldn't care for the dog. She went back and forth trying to help this person out and ended up taking the dog home and ended up allowing this guy visitation rights," said Lt. Ramseyer.
Ramseyer said Miller was a kind woman and will never be forgotten. She loved dogs, and she would've wanted people to make donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Champaign Humane Society in her honor.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, January 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a law enforcement honor guard ceremony walkthrough at 5 p.m. The gathering will be held at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home, located at 925 N. Illinois Route 47, Gibson City, IL, 60936. The family has requested casual attire.
Lastly, the Champaign Police Department has a book for people to write memories/last words in honor of Kristy. The book can be found inside the police department for all.