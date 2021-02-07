Champaign, ILL. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a local hospital at about 5:30 a.m. on February 7 for a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived, they learned the 48-year-old male arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wound on his left leg.
Officers said the victim was walking on East Beardsley Avenue and North Fourth Street when he was shot.
Any businesses in the area with security cameras and anybody with any information are asked to contact Champaign Police.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
