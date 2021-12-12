CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - Champaign Police responded to several late night calls over the weekend.
The first incident happened Saturday at 8:56 p.m.. Champaign Police responded to North 5th St. and East Bradley Ave for a shots fired report. Officers located more then 50 shell casings and police were told a 19-year-old male arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. The 19-year-old says it was a drive-by shooting.
The second incident happened Sunday at 12:38 a.m.. Champaign Police responded to the 100 block of North Walnut St. for a report of a shooting involving injuries. A 29-year-old male had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The preliminary investigation indicates the shots fired after a fight just broke out just before.
The third was Sunday at 1:01 a.m. Champaign Police responded to the 700 block of Hollycrest Dr. for a shots fired report. A 22-year-old male has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm and a graze wound on his stomach. Champaign Police's preliminary investigation finds there was a large gathering when the offender(s) fired shots then left the scene in a vehicle.
Champaign Police do not confirm if there are any correlation between any of these incidents.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or anonymously at 373tips.com
