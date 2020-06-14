CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating two shootings that took place overnight in Champaign.
An Illini-Alert was issued just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at 3rd and John Street. People were asked to avoid the area.
Police released additional information this afternoon.
At approximately 12:29 a.m., police responded to the 300-block of E. Daniel St. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower-body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
At approximately 12:48 a.m., police were notified that another man, 21, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.
As police arrived on scene, an individual fled but police caught up to him after a short foot chase. Officers identified the individual as Elijah Brown,19. Officers recovered a bag with marijuana, a large amount of cash and a stolen handgun. Brown was taken to Champaign County Jail. His involvement in the shooting remains under investigation.
Preliminary investigation suggests that both victims were shot at the apartment building on E. Daniel St. Police said numerous shots were fired at the fourth-floor balcony where people had gathered for a party. Police recovered several shell casings at the scene. No additional injuries were reported. However, gunfire struck several buildings resulting in property damage.
Several hours later at approximately 3:46 a.m., police were notified of another shooting. A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim said he was shot while sitting in the car in the 1200-block of N. Wills in Champaign. Police recovered evidence at the scene. At this time they do not know if the two incidents are related.
There were no reports of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign students injured. The incident remains under investigation.
Any person or business with outdoor video surveillance systems in the area of either incident is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage could be of investigative assistance.
Anyone who has information about either of these incidents is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
