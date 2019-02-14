CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are investigating after getting a call of shots fired Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 800 block of South Mattis Ave. around 7:30 p.m. for initial reports of a vehicle burglary in progress.
While on the way, they got reports of possible shots being fired in the area.
Police found four shell casings at the scene.
One vehicle and an apartment balcony had bullet holes in them.
No injuries have been reported, and there is no available suspect information.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.
If anyone in the 800 block of South Mattis has exterior home surveillance camera systems, police are asking you to call them.
Anyone who has information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting should call police at (217) 351-4545.