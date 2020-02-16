CHAMPAIGN (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday and have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.
Police responded to the 700 block of South Randolph St. after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shell casings and property damage to a residential complex from gunfire. No shooting victims were reported to police but one did suffer minor injuries from broken glass caused by the gunfire.
The initial investigation revealed a group of individuals met outside the apartment complex. One individual had a handgun and demanded valuables from the others. As people began to run the suspect opened fire and hit the apartment building. The suspect then ran for it.
Upon investigation, Champaign Police identified the suspect as Malik D. Hurd, 22, of Urbana.
Hurd was described as a 6 foot, 3 inch tall black male with brown eyes.
If anyone has information they are urged to call 217-351-4545.