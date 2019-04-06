CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police Department is investigating after a person robbed a bank.
According to their press release, Champaign Police say they responded to a report of a bank robbery around 9:15 A.M. The department says a man passed a note to the bank employee, and then fled with an undetermined amount of currency.
The suspect was observed fleeing westbound to the south alley of University Ave. No weapon was displayed or implied in the robbery, and no injuries were reported.
Champaign Police are investigating the incident and no arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at www.373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.