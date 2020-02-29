CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a fatal accident in Champaign.
Police responded to the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Park Haven Drive just before 11:00 p.m Friday night for an accident with a person in the roadway.
When officers arrived, they found Corney L. McClendon, 36, unresponsive with traumatic injuries. Police provided immediate medical assistance until paramedics arrived, but McClendon was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m.
The preliminary investigation, which includes witness statements, suggests that McClendon stumbled into the roadway and fell down. A short time later he was struck by an oncoming vehicle while he was still on the ground.
The driver initially left the scene of the accident, but the driver went to the Champaign Police Department later and was cooperative.
No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.