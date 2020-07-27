CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating an incident between a pickup truck and a group of protesters that happened Saturday outside of the Rogue Barber Co. on East Washington Street.
According to The News-Gazette, WAND's media partner, a video that depicted a red pickup truck appearing to make contact with a protester and running over a bicycle has circulated on social media.
Police released a statement Monday that said no injuries were reported after the incident, and that the department is aware of the videos being shared online.
"And as disturbing as (the videos) may be, it is important we have time to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident and why it happened," the statement said. "Each account will be thoroughly followed up on, and the fact-finding process is underway."
The News-Gazette also reported Saturday that the barber shop and its owner have been criticized for changes to the shop's policies.
This includes a now-deleted Facebook post that said it was now "private membership traditional barbershop (not unisex) not open to the general public” and would require prospective members to fill out an application.
Police told the newspaper on Saturday that officers were told by the owner of a nearby business that protesters weren't allowing traffic to pass at the scene.
"Champaign Police supports civic engagement and our community’s right to peacefully protest and gather," Monday's statement said. "Organizers wishing to assemble are requested to notify police in advance so we may help foster a safe environment for participants, pedestrians, and motorists.
The statement continued, saying that "marches or events that obstruct the public roadway without police coordination can often become extremely dangerous, as experienced on Saturday."
Anyone with additional information or video regarding Saturday's incident is asked to share it with police.
The findings of the ongoing investigation will be released once it's completed.
