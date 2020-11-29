CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating after a late night shooting sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West Eureka Street around 3:30am last night for an unknown problem. When they arrived they observed multiple vehicles fleeing the scene and found evidence of a shooting.
The 28-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to the leg.
Any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
This investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information please contact police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
WAND News will continue to bring you updates as this story develops.
