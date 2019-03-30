CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police are looking for the person who robbed a bank Saturday morning.
Police were called to the First Midwest Bank at 812 West Springfield Avenue around 10:18 Saturday morning on reports of the robbery. Investigators say the suspect entered the bank, passed a note to a bank employee, then fled with an unknown amount of money. The suspect did not display a weapon, and no one was hurt, police said.
The suspect, whose photo is included in this story, is described as a white male about 6’4” in height and weighing about 240 pounds. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and a fake beard.
Champaign Police are still investigating the robbery and have not arrested anyone. They are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or contact Crime Stoppers.