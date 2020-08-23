CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened overnight in Champaign.
At approximately 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Champaign Police responded to the 900/1000 block of Bloomington Rd. for reports of shots heard and a person struck by a car. Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital.
Initial investigation indicates a group of people were gathered outside a local business. That's when someone got out of a car and opened fire, shooting the victim. The victim collapsed in the roadway ad was run over by the fleeing suspect vehicle, resulting in additional injuries to his leg, police said.
Six hours later at about 4:18 a.m. Sunday, Champaign Police responded to the 100 block of Kenwood Rd for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered evidence of shots fired and began inspecting the scene. Police later learned that four gunshot victims arrived at local hospital. Two 30-year-old men and a 37 year-old man had non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest. We do not have more details about his condition at this time.
The initial investigation suggests the victims were shot at a party outside in an apartment complex common area. Police said an altercation broke out and led to the shots fired.
Champaign Police says it is unknown if these two incidents are related. The investigation is ongoing and police have not arrested anyone. Any person or business with video surveillance in the area of either incident is asked to contact police at at 217-351-4545.
