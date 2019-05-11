CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are investigating after two shootings happened just hours apart.
The first shooting happened around 10P.M., police responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of North James Street When they arrived on the scene, they learned a man had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The second shooting happened just three hours later, around 1:30 in the morning. The department found 14-year-old Elijha Booker who had been shot in the 1600 block of Hedge Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police later found a 17-year-old had also been shot but was taken to the hospital and treated.
Both shootings are under investigation.
Police ask anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of either of the shootings to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.