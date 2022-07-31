CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating two shooting incidents that took place hours apart. At this time, it is not known if there is any relationship between these incidents.
Police responded on Saturday to multiple reports of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 Block of N. Third Street around 9:08 p.m.
As officers arrived, they were notified of vehicles arriving to a local hospital carrying two victims with gunshot wounds.
The victims included a 26-year-old male from Champaign suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a child with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were treated and are in stable condition.
The initial investigation indicated that the male victim was outside, and the child was playing outside nearby when the shooting occurred. Additionally, one building was struck. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Then Sunday around 5:49 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 1200 Block of Alberta Parkway.
Officers were notified of a vehicle arriving at an area hospital carrying a 17-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim is in stable condition.
The initial investigation indicated that the victim was in her vehicle in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway when she was shot through the door.
Two houses were struck. Reports on-scene indicate that three unknown males were seen fleeing the area, headed northbound on foot.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
