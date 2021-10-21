CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police have launched an online reporting system allowing citizens to report non-emergency crimes in a fast and efficient way.
The software, which is powered by LexisNexis Solutions, gives citizens the chance to make these reports online instead of visiting the department in person or having an officer dispatched to them. A filer can submit their report immediately and print a temporary copy of it for free.
A press release said police will then determine the best course of action regarding the report. Reports than can be submitted online include custody order violations, harassing phone calls, identity theft, lost property, theft, vehicle burglary, traffic complaints, and vandalism, to include vehicle tampering.
To submit a report, a person must have a valid email address.
“Many non-emergency crimes do not need an initial police response to be reported, and our new online reporting service will provide a more efficient manner for community members to report an incident and request police follow-up,” said Interim Chief of Police Matthew Henson. “This will help officers stay focused on the immediate needs of the community, while still allowing individuals the option to submit a police report for review."
Champaign police said they anticipate building the online reporting platform into a "more robust system" that has more non-emergency reporting options as it evaluates the program's success.
Click here for more information and to access the online reporting system.
