CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say robbed the Harvest Market in Champaign early Saturday morning.
Officers said it happened at the store located at 2029 S. Neil St.
Police said the suspect entered the coffee bar area and demanded cash from the register holding a large butcher knife. Police said the store employee followed orders and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported to police.
According to police, the suspect left the store in a silver Chevy Impala. Police said the suspect is a white male, in his 40s or 50s, and balding. He was wearing a royal blue jacket, a green shirt, burgundy pants, and royal blue tennis shoes.
The investigation is on-going, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
