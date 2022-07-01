CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police have made an arrest in connection with a June 19 homicide.
On June 19 at 1:48 a.m. police were called to the 900 block of W. Bloomington Rd. for a report of a shooting. Officers found multiple gunshot would victims.
An 18-year-old, Prentiss Jackson, Jr., of Champaign, was found in a vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Two women also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs.
Police said an investigation showed an impromptu gathering had started in the parking lot of an area business just minutes before the shooting.
Following the shooting incident, another woman was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot. Her injuries were not life threatening.
On June 30, police arrested Quentin Hymon, 20, of Champaign. He is charged with murder. He remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting arraignment and trial.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.
