CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police make three gun arrests in a matter of two days.
According to police, on May 5, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of North Market Street.
Authorities say the vehicle pulled over into a parking lot when the front-seat passenger took off, fleeing on foot.
Following a police foot pursuit, the passenger, identified as Omarion Purnell, 18, of Urbana, was taken into custody after witnesses observed him discard a firearm in his flight path.
Officers located the gun and found it loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition.
Purnell was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail on preliminary offenses of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer.
The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Champaign male, was arrested after a stolen handgun was recovered from underneath the driver’s side seat.
The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary offenses of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Improper Lane Usage.
Police also report on May 6, at approximately 1:27 a.m., Champaign Police responded to a business in the 2300 block of West Springfield Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.
Police were advised by METCAD a witness reportedly observed a white male pointing a gun at a female in the parking lot.
According to police, upon arrival, the male and female had moved themselves inside the business and locked themselves inside the bathroom, where the altercation continued.
The male and female complied with police commands to exit the bathroom, and a loaded firearm was removed by police from the waistline of the male, who is identified as Sean Welch, 46, of Champaign.
Welch was arrested and transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail on preliminary offenses of Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
These incidents remain under investigation. Champaign Police ask that anyone who has any additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
