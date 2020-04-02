CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign police officer has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
In a press release the city of Champaign said the officer is in isolation, is at home, and does not require hospitalization. For the privacy of the officer the city is not releasing the officer's name or duties.
“First and foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has hit Champaign Police, and our thoughts are with our officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service,” said Anthony Cobb, Chief of Police.
The health department said it is in contact with anyone who may have come into contact with the officer, including city employees.
"Our city is concerned for the health and well-being of our employees and all other persons impacted by this," city manager Dorothy Ann David said. "This is a time to support one another. Our employees are on the front lines helping everyone get through these trying times."
Members of the public, and city employees who came into contact are being told to self-quarantine at home.
Departments across central Illinois are taking steps to protect first responders. The Champaign Police Chief says his department is too.
“Our Department has been proactive in taking as many precautions as possible to reduce exposure for our officers and the public, and we will continue to do so," the Chief said. "We have worked tirelessly to prepare in the event that one of our employees tested positive. I want to reassure the community that we remain fully operational and able to deliver responsive public safety services.”