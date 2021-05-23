CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is recovering after being shot in Champaign Sunday.
At approximately 7:06 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 700 block of Crescent Drive for the report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers learned a 23-year-old male arrived at a local hospital by personal transport with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Champaign Police are currently interviewing witnesses and assessing the scene. Police have recovered 18 shell casings from the incident.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is asked to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app
