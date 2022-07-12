CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Through July 11, 2022, the Champaign Police reported a 51% reduction in shooting incidents in Champaign compared to the same timeframe last year.
According to police, during the same period in 2021, there were 145 shooting incidents in Champaign, but so far in 2022 that number dropped to 71. A shooting incident is counted anytime police find evidence that a gun was fired.
The City of Champaign attributes the reduction in crime to stronger community collaboration combatting gun violence, the professionalism of CPD’s sworn and civilian personnel, and the use of intelligence-led policing.
The CPD uses an intelligence-led approach to help the department better address community needs by analyzing crime data, identifying trends, and deploying police resources to maximum effect.
“I am very proud of the hard work and commitment the men and women of the Champaign Police Department continue to exhibit every day. They are working tirelessly to make our community safer, and we are seeing the positive results of their efforts,” said Chief of Police Timothy T. Tyler. “I also want to thank our residents who are sharing information about the criminal activity they witness so we can hold people accountable for their actions. While we are certainly trending in the right direction, I know we still have a lot of work to do. I ask for the continued support of our residents and community partners as we work together to combat crime across the city. Together, we are making a difference.”
From January 1 – July 11, 2022, the Champaign Police Department:
- Responded to 21,534 calls for service.
- Investigated and made arrests in three homicides cases which occurred during 2022.
- Made arrests in five homicide cases and one shooting incident that took place in prior years.
- Seized 100 firearms from those who possessed them unlawfully.
